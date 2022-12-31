Man dies of gunshot wound Friday night after he was found lying in a Fresno roadway

A man was shot and killed early Friday night in southeast Fresno, with police arriving to find him lying in the roadway.

Initial reports were received at 6 p.m. The man, described only as being in his 30s, was shot in the upper torso and found lying on the roadway at Jackson and Turner avenues.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities typically release victims’ names within a day or two, after their identity is established and next of kin notified.

No suspect description was available, as investigators continued to look for witnesses and surveillance video.

Detectives were expected to be on the scene for the next several hours.

It is unknown if the man lived in the area. Although the events that led up to the shooting and the motive remain under investigation, there is no evidence that it was a drive-by shooting, Fresno Police Lt. Robert Dewey said.