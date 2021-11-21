Man dies when four Jet Skis collide under a bridge, California police say

One man died when four Jet Skis collided in the Pacific Ocean beneath the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, police reported.

The Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department received word of the fatal crash at 12:26 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, a news release said.

A nearby U.S. Coast Guard vessel provided assistance when a man in his 20s was found to be not breathing, police said. They pulled the man from the water and began CPR.

But the man later was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby dock for medical care, police said.

Others involved in the collision were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, the release said. An investigation into the crash continues.

Stray bullet kills 13-year-old playing video games in bedroom, California cops say

Huge mob of people with masks, crowbars ransacks Nordstrom store, California cops say

DoorDash driver poops in lobby of California apartments. ‘I literally threw up’