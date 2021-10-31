Man dies following stabbing near CTrain station in Calgary's northeast

On Wednesday Calgary police were called to an assault near Marlborough CTrain station in Calgary. One man has died of stab wounds and another has been charged in connection with the incident, police said Saturday. (Dave Gilson/CBC - image credit)

A man who was stabbed near Marlborough CTrain station in Calgary's northeast earlier this week has died, police said Saturday.

Calgary police say one man has been arrested and charged in the crime.

Police say at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the area of 36 Street and Marlborough Drive N.E., for a reported assault. There, officers found a man who had been stabbed. They took him to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he died early Friday morning, police say.

Police have identified the victim as Gil James Scott, 51.

Dave Gilson/CBC

At the time of the incident police searched the area and one man, believed to be the suspect, was taken into custody a short distance away. Joseph Russel Verhaeghe, 34 has been charged with manslaughter, police say.

Police say they do not believe this to be a random incident.