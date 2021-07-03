Man dies following back alley confrontation with police in west-central Edmonton

West Division officers were patrolling a back lane near 152nd Street and 102nd Avenue when they observed a man with a saw lying under a parked vehicle. (David Bajer/CBC - image credit)

A man is dead and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after an early Saturday incident in a west-central Edmonton back alley.

The 50-year-old man died of a gunshot wound but "based on the evidence available, it is not believed either of the officers discharged their service weapons," stated a news release issued Saturday evening by Edmonton police.

The news release stated that officers were conducting a "proactive patrol" in a Canora neighbourhood laneway near 152nd Street and 102nd Avenue at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, when they observed a man with a saw lying underneath a parked vehicle.

During the confrontation that followed, the man pulled out a firearm and one of the officers deployed a conductive energy weapon, stated the news release.

"Shortly thereafter, the man sustained a single gunshot wound," the release said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died at about 12:40 p.m., police said.

Neither officer was injured.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.