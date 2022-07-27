Man dies after fight at California soccer game over refereeing decision

Photograph: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

A 29-year-old man has died 15 days days after he was involved in a fight between two soccer teams in southern California.

Police confirmed that Misael Sanchez died on Monday morning, two weeks after he became involved in the fight in Oxnard, a city in the greater Los Angeles area. According to police, players and fans fought after witnesses said they disagreed over a refereeing decision.

“Officers spoke to witnesses and learned the fight was between two adult soccer teams,” Oxnard Police Department said in a statement. “The fight occurred when the two teams disagreed with a referee’s decision. Sanchez was on the field playing soccer for one of the two teams when the fight broke out. During the fight, Sanchez was assaulted by multiple assailants.”

When authorities found Sanchez he was unresponsive and not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition. A 46-year-old man was arrested at the time of the fight but it is unclear whether he had any direct role in Sanchez’s injuries.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine the exact cause of Sanchez’s death.



