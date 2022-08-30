Man Dies in Fatal Motor Collision in Milton

A motor vehicle collision in Guelph Line, Milton, resulted in the death of one person last Sunday. The police say they are attempting to notify next of kin so no further details of the incident would be released.

The white SUV involved in the accident was traveling southbound on Guelph Line when it left the roadway and collided with a raised driveway culvert.

The lone male occupant was assessed by responding EMS and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the Halton Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and undertook the investigation. The scene was held for approximately 6 hours for the at-scene collision investigation and subsequent debris clean up.

Any witnesses to the collision who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter