Man dies after falling from cliff while filming a TikTok video

A man fell 70 feet to his death while he was recording a TikTok video near a cliff in Puerto Rico.

The US Coast Guard identified the man as 27-year-old Edgar Garay, a resident of Indiana. Garay was sightseeing with family in Cabo Rojo, on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, when the tragedy took place around 5.40pm on 29 January.

His body was found on Tuesday by emergency dive crews. Garay’s brother Carlos Garay told WTHR that a family member who was at the scene with Garay warned him not to get too close to the cliff before stepping away for a moment.

When the relative returned to the edge of the cliff, Garay was nowhere to be seen. The Coast Guard was then alerted and a search was launched.

“My brother has a TikTok account that he loved to upload videos to,” Carlos Garay told the outlet. “Unfortunately, that was what he was trying to do when he was closer to the edge than he should have been.”

The body of 27-year-old Indiana resident Edgar Garaywas found on Tuesday by emergency dive crews (US Coast Guard)

The grieving brother described Garay as a “daredevil” and said that his family hope to bring his body back to Indiana.

“It’s very unfortunate because he’s not very well known over there,” he told WTHR. “He was just visiting. So, for him to be laid and his final resting place somewhere miles upon miles away from here is just awful and devastating.”

The family has since created a GoFundMe, with more than $5,000 raised as of Saturday evening.

The description of the page stated that Garay drowned after he suffered injuries that left him unconscious.

“We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.