Man dies after ejection from motorcycle in 3-vehicle Orangevale crash, CHP says

A motorcyclist died and one other person suffered major injuries in a three-vehicle collision with a sedan and SUV Saturday evening in Orangevale, authorities said.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers with California Highway Patrol East Sacramento responded to reports of a crash on Hazel Avenue, south of Central Avenue, according to Officer Trent Senter, a CHP spokesman.

Senter said an adult male was traveling northbound in a Scion sedan and veered to the left into southbound lanes for unknown reasons. The Scion crashed head-on into a Hyundai SUV traveling southbound. The motorcyclist was traveling directly behind the SUV, Senter said.

The motorcyclist, a man, struck the SUV head on as a result of the initial collision and was ejected into the roadway, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, a woman, sustained minor injuries, while the sedan driver sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, law enforcement said.

Senter said Sunday it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.