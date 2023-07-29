Man dies despite rescuers’ efforts Friday in drowning off Lake Tahoe’s east shore
A man pulled unresponsive Friday from the waters off Lake Tahoe’s east shore has died, the victim of an accidental drowning.
Washoe County, Nevada, sheriff’s deputies received the call about 4:10 p.m. near Sand Harbor and were joined by lifeguards and emergency responders from several agencies, sheriff’s officials said in a social media post.
The unidentified man was taken to Sand Harbor, where a waiting ambulance crew drove him to a nearby hospital. The man was pronounced dead a short time later, sheriff’s deputies said.
The man’s name is being withheld by authorities pending notification of family.