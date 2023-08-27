Man dies after car crashes into wall near Foothills Boulevard in Roseville, police say

A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a wall Saturday morning in Roseville, authorities said.

Around 7:30 a.m., officers with the Roseville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near Foothills Boulevard and Vineyard Road, according to department spokesman Lt. Chris Ciampa.

The solo male driver was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, Ciampa said.

The department’s multidisciplinary accident investigation team is looking into the incident.

Police said as of Saturday night that they did not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The Placer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man pending family notification, authorities said.