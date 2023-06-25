Man dies after car collides with Kansas City, Kansas, utility pole, police say

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a Saturday afternoon car crash that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers responded to calls of a collision at 1:50 p.m. in the area of North 5th Street and Parallel Parkway, according to Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesman for the department.

Authorities discovered a man and woman inside a car that had struck a utility police at the scene.

The pair were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At about 3:15 p.m. the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the Crime Stoppers Tips hotline at 816-474-8477.