Man dies after being found with head injury on east London high street

A crime scene in place in Kingsland High Street on Wednesday morning (Barney Davis/ES)

A man has died after being found with a serious head injury in Kingsland High Street, Dalston.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene near the Rio Cinema around 5am on Wednesday after the man, thought to be in his late 30s, was found unresponsive.

Paramedics tried desperately to save the man’s life with CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police tent at the scene (Barney Davis/ES)

Scotland Yard says the man’s death “is being treated as unexpected, pending further enquiries”.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are working to confirm the man’s identity and inform next of kin.

“There have been no arrests. A scene and road closures are in place.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.52am today (April 12) to reports of an unwell person on Kingsland High Street, Hackney.

Police guarding the crime scene on Wednesday morning (Barney Davis/ES)

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team.

“Despite the best efforts of our medics, the patient sadly died at the scene.”

A police tent remained at the scene on Wednesday morning, along with patrol cars.