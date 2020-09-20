Man dies after being attacked and hit by car in Rochdale

A man has died after being attacked and then hit by a car after he was left lying in the road.

Police are looking for three men allegedly involved in the assault in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police officers were called to reports of a man unconscious in a car park near a Yates pub shortly after 3am.

“Officers attended and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

“Detectives have, so far, established that the victim was assaulted following a conversation with three men. He was left lying in the road.

“The men left the scene, walking towards Rochdale Memorial Gardens. A short time later, the victim was hit by a passing vehicle.”

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and has not been arrested. A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and contact his next of kin, who will be supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Dan Clegg said the “devastating incident” happened at a time when several people were in the area.

“Our investigation is in the early stages but we are currently searching for three men,” he added.

“We know there were a number of people in the town centre at the time and I ask anyone who has information to contact us as soon as possible.

”We know incidents like this cause concern but, as ever, extensive enquiries are ongoing. Extra officers have been deployed to the area and anyone with concerns can speak with them.“

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3400 quoting 563 of 20/09/20 of the independent charity - Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

