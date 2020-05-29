Man in his 60s dies after 'rock-throwing incident' following 'row with teenage boys'

Police guard Lullingstone Castle where a man died after his boat was pelted with rocks (PA)

Police are hunting two teenagers after a man died when his fishing boat was pelted with rocks.

The man, aged in his 60s, is believed to have been on a fishing trip with his two brothers on the lake alongside Kent landmark Lullingstone Castle.

It is not known if the victim was struck by the rocks but Kent Police confirmed he may have been "involved in an altercation" and they are looking to speak to "two boys or teenagers" who were seen near the lake on Thursday.

A witness to the incident said the man's daughter rushed to the scene last night and burst into tears when she learned he was dead.

Police continued their investigations into a man's death at Lullingstone Castle lake on Friday (PA)

Director of the Kingfisher Angling & Preservation Society Martin Duffell had spent the previous morning stocking the 14-acre lake at the historic castle with trout.

A woman who answered the door at Mr Duffell's house in nearby Orpington said that the man, who has not yet been named, was a member of the angling society.

She told The Sun: “He was a very nice, very kind man. He spent the morning with Mr Duffell stocking the lake with trout.

"It's absolutely tragic - and it was in such a beautiful, tranquil area. Everybody is shocked. He was a very nice man."

Locals in the village of Eynsford where the incident took place said groups of youths have been wreaking havoc in the area in recent weeks.

It emerged that there have been concerns in the community over anti-social behaviour in surrounding villages and a lack of police presence.

Police investigate the scene at Lullingstone Castle on Friday (PA)

Writing to local Tory MP Laura Trott on her Facebook page, resident Stephen Jury said: "Something needs to be done.

"The level of anti-social behaviour in and around the villages has become a joke and there isn't a policeman in sight until it is too late.

"There have been several instances over the last week or so.

"Why does it take the death of an innocent man for something to be done? I just feel for that poor man's family but something like this was coming."

Ms Trott, Conservative MP for Sevenoaks, said she was raising concerns over anti-social behaviour as a 'matter of urgency' and was 'very concerned by the reports'.

The lake at Lullingstone Castle is popular with local anglers (Credit: Lullingstone Castle)

In a statement sent to Yahoo News UK, Kent Police said they were called at 5.21pm on Thursday 28 May to reports of a disturbance in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle.

The statement read: “Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is reported he may have been involved in an altercation with two boys or teenagers near to a lake within in the grounds, prior to his death.

“Investigators are appealing for information from anybody who was in the area, including dog walkers, anglers and golfers, who witnessed the incident or saw two young people in the vicinity of the lake between 12pm and 7pm.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 28-1127. Anyone with video footage can make a report through the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site: https://mipp.police.uk/, you can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

