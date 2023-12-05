Man Dies After Accidental Stabbing With Knife Worn Around His Neck

Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

A Massachusetts man died after he tripped and accidentally stabbed himself Saturday night with a knife he wore around his neck, a law enforcement source told Boston 25. WCVB reported that, at first, police believed Patrick Kenney Jr., 42, had been attacked, but Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli later announced that it was “accidental and no additional parties are believed to be involved.” The incident took place as the Milton man walked through the parking lot after a family birthday celebration at Kowloon restaurant in Saugus. He was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to NBC 10. Kenney’s family released a statement, saying, “Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy.” The Wong family, who own Kowloon, also gave a statement, mentioning that Kenney was a regular customer and that they were sending their “thoughts and prayers” to his family.

