The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman review

Richard Osman is not the first writer to employ geriatric sleuths to solve his mysteries. Christopher Fowler has been doing it much longer and much better with his wonderful Bryant and May series, but it’s Osman who dominates the best-seller lists and whose books are being adapted by Steven Spielberg.

So what’s his secret? No doubt being that tall bloke off the telly helps shift units, but that can’t be the only thing behind his stellar success. His second instalment about ageing amateurs solving crimes from their retirement village brings a former husband of retired spy Elizabeth back from the dead with a bag of diamonds - and various murderous criminals who want them back in pursuit.

There is is not much more to the plot, which has more holes than a dodgy knitting pattern and his characters - aside from Elizabeth and her sidekick Joyce - are pretty flimsy. Indeed, the money laundering criminal mastermind at the heart of it all is so nondescript he is either a comment on the banality of evil or just proof Osman’s characters need work. But despite the gripes, I read it from cover to cover and enjoyed every minute.

Critics are meant to pick holes, but most readers won’t care and will be happy to be swept along on a tide of good humour, good will, some cracking one-liners and in places a genuinely touching look at how our society treats old people.

As a reviewer I can find plenty of faults, but as a reader I didn’t care - and I suspect millions of other won’t either. They’ll be delighted to be back with Elizabeth and the gang.

The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman (£18.99 Viking, published September 16)

