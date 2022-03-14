Man who died in Friday car crash near Conway identified

A Conway man who died in a single-vehicle crash Friday has been identified by the coroner.

David O’Quinn, 26, died from his injuries, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

O’Quinn was traveling east on Secondary 110 near Effie Johnson Road in the Conway area around 4 p.m. when the crash happened, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, crossed the center line, hit a ditch and then a tree, Tidwell said.