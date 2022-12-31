A man died after being trapped by fire in his Durham apartment on Saturday

A man died Saturday morning after he became trapped in his burning home off Chapel Hill Road.

The Durham Fire Department was called to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments just before 9:30 a.m. and told that someone couldn’t get out of a burning apartment.

The first firefighters to arrive could see heavy smoke pouring from the front of the two-story building. Inside, they “encountered heavy fire throughout the apartment and into the attic,” according to Shawn Field, the acting division chief.

It took firefighters 25 minutes to bring the fire under control, Field said.

Authorities have not released the man’s name or age. Field said neighbors described him as “elderly.”

The fire also displaced residents of other apartments in the building. The Red Cross is providing housing assistance to three adults and two children, Field said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.