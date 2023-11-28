Man died in apartment following shooting early Tuesday in Kansas City, police say

A man died following a shooting early Tuesday in Kansas City.

Officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 1930 block of Park Tower Road, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police located Calvin L. Boyles, 45, inside an apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical crews responded and pronounced Boyles dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unknown. Police do not have anyone in custody but don’t believe there is an immediate risk to the public.

Detectives and crime scene personnel will process the scene and search for potential witnesses.

The killing was the 174th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. This year has already become the city’s second deadliest year on record after surpassing 2022’s total of 171 homicides. At this time in 2020, the city’s deadliest year ever recorded, there had been 174 killings.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.