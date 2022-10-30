Man detained after trying to start fire along I-5 in Lacey, State Patrol says

A man was detained Friday by Washington State Patrol troopers and ultimately taken to an area hospital after he tried to start a fire along the freeway near Lacey, a trooper said Sunday.

About 4:25 p.m., State Patrol began to receive a number of 911 calls from passing motorists, including that a man was trying to light the brush and grass on fire with a lighter along southbound I-5, north of Marvin Road, Trooper Robert Reyer said.

Some of those drivers got out of their cars and held the man down. One person also put out a small fire, although it wasn’t clear if they had used a fire extinguisher or stamped it out with their foot, Reyer said.

The man, who appeared to be suffering from a mental health emergency, also reportedly tried to start a fire off nearby Hogum Bay Road, he said.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was involuntarily committed, Reyer said.