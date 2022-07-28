Man who defrauded Indigenous youth while posing as a social worker sentenced to 5 years in prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Steven Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A man who forged social worker credentials and defrauded youth under his “care” — many of whom were Indigenous — has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Robert Riley Saunders was condemned by a judge for living a lavish lifestyle at the expense of the children and youth who suffered because of his actions. Court heard Saunders misappropriated more than $460,000.

“While he was enjoying the spoils of his scheme, the youth in his care were struggling,” said Justice Steven Wilson.

Saunders’s face was sombre and he showed little to no emotion as the judge handed down the sentence at the “B.C.” Supreme Court in syilx homelands in “Kelowna” on Monday. When the trial finished, Saunders quietly cooperated with authorities who led him away. A person who identified themselves as his sister wept in the public gallery, while a row of his former colleagues quietly expressed their relief, sharing smiles amongst themselves.

During the trial, Crown counsel Heather Magnin read aloud four victim impact statements from youth who Saunders harmed. They described being bullied, robbed of their youth, and the lifelong impacts of his abuse. One even said they were unhoused while under his “care.”

The scheme

Before the sentence was delivered Monday, Wilson went over Saunders’s career with the ministry, as well as the details of his fraud.

Court heard that Saunders, 52, was first hired by the “B.C.” Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) in 1996 in “Fort St. John,” using a forged bachelor of social work degree from the University of Manitoba, and that his then-girlfriend assisted in forging the document.

Five years later, Saunders transferred to “Kelowna” in syilx homelands. While working as a social worker with MCFD’s Indigenous Integrated Family Service and Guardianship, Saunders opened 24 joint bank accounts with youth, whose wellbeing he was supposed to look out for.

For six and a half years, starting in June 2011, he issued more than 850 ministry cheques to the youth, which he deposited in each youth’s account. The cheques totalled more than $460,000. Since the funds were in a joint account, Saunders was then able to transfer the money to his own personal bank account. Most of the cheques, which ranged from support payments to startup funds for youth aging out of care, were in amounts of $579.

During his scheme, court heard Saunders “issued” two cheques from the ministry per month to each of the youth. He fraudulently created the required ministry paperwork to make it appear that the youth were receiving money in the joint accounts, to justify issuing the cheques.

A Gardiner Hearing was held for Saunders between March 21 and March 31. These hearings are held to establish and determine any aggravating or mitigating facts that could affect sentencing.

During the first two days of the Gardiner Hearing, a former colleague — who cannot be named because they are still working with the ministry — testified and shared how Saunders carried out his fraud. They spoke of how they were able to unravel his scheme, which they described as “unsophisticated.”

In December 2017, the colleague said, they were only one day into a new role and were able to recognize irregularities in Saunders’s work.

Using the ministry’s computer system, Saunders would process a cheque and then approve said cheque. That cheque would then be printed, but could only be approved if at least two other social workers also signed off on it.

The former colleague recalled Saunders coming into their office one day and pressuring them to sign off on ministry-issued cheques for a youth under his care, and said that Saunders refused to leave until they were signed. The colleague eventually signed off on the cheques, but later retrieved them from Saunders’ office after he left for vacation and voided them.

The colleague also discovered that Saunders had been “issuing” cheques to a youth who was incarcerated, and confronted him about it. Saunders’ explanation was that he had been giving them to the youth’s mom, but that was untrue. Saunders then said that he had been depositing the cheques into a bank account for the youth to access once they were released.

When the colleague asked Saunders to provide screenshots of the bank account with the deposited funds, he failed to do so. When the colleague asked him to come forward and explain himself to their manager, Saunders “continued to say, ‘No, there’s nothing, just leave it alone,’” the colleague recalled. His colleague sounded the alarm, and by January 2018, Saunders was terminated from his position.

In September 2021, Saunders pleaded guilty for just three of 13 criminal charges. This included one count of fraud over $5,000, as well as “breach of trust in connection with his duties as a child protection guardianship worker” and “causing the Province of B.C. to act on a forged document.”

Serious actions, serious repercussions

The prison sentence includes five years for fraud, two years for breach of trust (to be served concurrently with the fraud charge) and one month served consecutively for forgery. He is also prohibited from communicating with any former MCFD colleagues and youth who were under his care.

The judge didn’t mince words when he described the seriousness of Saunders’ actions.

“Mr. Saunders’s treatment of the Indigenous youth in his care only further negatively impacts the relationship between Canada and its Indigenous communities, strained as a result of colonialism and the residential school system,” said Wilson.

While Saunders expressed remorse for his actions in front of the court on July 12, Wilson said during the sentencing that he did “not find that (Saunders) is remorseful,” and highlighted that he put his own interests ahead of all others and was motivated by greed.

“(Saunders) used the funds to create an identity of being rich, wishing to associate with others who enjoyed a similar lifestyle. That lifestyle included a very nice home, vehicles, a boat and numerous trips and vacations,” said Wilson.

According to Wilson, Saunders’s two children have since distanced themselves from their father. He also struggled to find and maintain employment following the media attention around his defrauding of youth, and relocated to Calgary to live with his sister.

“Mr. Saunders expressed that he does not know why his story was kept in the media longer than those who had committed serious crimes, like murder, rapes and shootings,” said Wilson.

During the Gardiner Hearing, the former colleague detailed how Saunders spent the stolen money. Before his termination from MCFD, he purchased a boat, a pickup truck, a BMW for his son and a home that was listed at $800,000. He often attended NHL games and regularly took trips to Las Vegas, and even travelled by helicopter to a football game.

Bullied by a social worker

On June 23, Magnin read aloud four victim statements written by youth who were once part of Saunders’s caseload. They referred to him as Riley.

“I was a 15 year-old youth who was in the middle of chaos. I didn’t feel cared for,” said one. “My feelings were never validated or acknowledged. Riley often reminded me my life was chaotic by telling me stories of how great his life was with his kids.”

“When I look back on my life, it is surreal to me as I remember everything I’ve experienced. It wasn’t fair and I didn’t deserve any of this,” they said. “Riley robbed me of my youth and early adulthood. Even though he is no longer in my life, his actions will impact me for the rest of my life.”

Another youth said that they “were bullied by their own social worker.”

“I don’t want to be hurt again and I don’t want anyone else to steal from me. Riley changed my life, and I often wonder what my life could have been had he not been my social worker,” the statement said. “I believe I could’ve been happy, healthy and an active person in the community … Riley ruined my life, which I don’t think I’ll ever recover from.”

In another victim impact statement, a youth shared how they were houseless for two to three years while Saunders’ was assigned to them.

“As a result of time under Riley’s care, my trust in the systems that are meant to support me has been destroyed. When I was in Riley’s care, he made me feel like I was a bad kid, that he didn’t want to deal with me,” they said.

“I didn’t feel safe around him, and I continue to feel threatened by him every day.”

Two of those youth spoke to the court during a Gardiner Hearing. The youth described feeling unsupported and left in the dark about the assisted living funds issued by the ministry and intended for them – information Saunders willfully withheld.

“I always had a bad influence of what the ministry was. When I first got into it, I had expected that I would probably not get all the help that I needed from what my dad had explained,” said one youth.

“When I had met Riley Saunders, it had kind of just reconfirmed everything that my dad had told me.”

‘Little regard’ for consequences

During the Gardiner Hearing, Saunders had argued that many of the youth were not entitled to the funds that were intended for them, and therefore “could not have been deprived.” According to the colleague who testified, Saunders often used harsh words that indicated he thought the youth were inactive, unmotivated and a drain on government money.

Wilson ruled on May 20, 2022, that Crown counsel had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Saunders’s fraud did in fact cause a risk of deprivation for the youth under his care.

“Mr. Saunders was uniquely positioned as a guardianship worker to be the gatekeeper of the resources that were intended to benefit these vulnerable youths,” Wilson said.

“He took advantage of that position for his own benefit, with little regard to the consequences for those who the resources were intended to benefit.”

Wilson said “it is of note” that many of the youth affected by Saunders’s fraud were Indigenous.

“Indigenous youth in care were apprehended by the state, a state that – for many years – removed Indigenous youth from their families in order to deprive them of their culture, language and community through the residential school system,” he said.

“Systemic factors arising from the residential school system and the loss of community continue to result in harm to Indigenous communities and families.”

MCFD settled a class action lawsuit in 2020, consisting of 102 youth who’d been under Saunders’s purview. Eighty-five of them were Indigenous youth. As a result of the settlement Indigenous youth who were in Saunders’s care for at least 90 days are entitled to a basic payment of $69,000, plus additional money for any other harms they may have incurred — up to a maximum of $250,000.

syilx and sqilx’w community members gathered outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 22 and 23 during Saunders’s sentencing hearing to condemn Saunders and to honour the youth he impacted.

Alex Terbasket, manager of the Lower Similkameen Band and a former addictions care worker at the Ashnola At The Crossing treatment centre, said he hoped the gathering would send a message.

“We would be here in the rain or snow if we had to, because that’s how important our children are to us and our community,” said Terbasket. “Our children are our future. I’m not here for myself. I’m here for my community and my community’s future.”

Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators order Voyager Digital to stop 'false and misleading' deposit insurance claims

    U.S. banking regulators have ordered crypto firm Voyager Digital to cease and desist from making "false and misleading" claims that its customers' funds were protected by the government. The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) sent a letter to the firm on Thursday, stating they believed that Voyager had misled customers by claiming their funds with the company would be covered by the FDIC. The regulators said the company, which declared bankruptcy earlier this month, and its executives had made various statements indicating that Voyager itself was FDIC-insured, that customers who invested in its cryptocurrency platform would have their funds insured, and that the FDIC would insure customers against the failure of Voyager itself.

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the