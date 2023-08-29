Man dead and woman stabbed in house fire near High Falls lived together, sheriff says

Officials confirmed new details Tuesday in the death of a man after a fire and stabbing in northern Monroe County Monday morning, saying the man and woman involved lived together.

Alphonse J. Lambrecht, 59, died Monday after he allegedly stabbed a woman and set fire to a house at 114 Charles Place near High Falls, Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman told the Telegraph.

The woman Lambrecht stabbed prior to his death lived in the house with him, but the nature of their relationship was unclear, Freeman said.

The woman, who was injured but stable after the incident, called in the stabbing at around 7 a.m. Monday, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office. By the time deputies arrived they found the house ablaze.

Freeman said it appeared to deputies that Lambrecht started the fire inside the small home himself while the woman left the home and ran for help, though it was unclear how he did it.

At that point, deputies could only get a few feet into the home before smoke and flames forced them back, according to Freeman. Lambrecht was found dead after the fire department arrived and quelled the blaze.

Freeman also said Tuesday that deputies were not sure if Lambrecht had done something to harm himself before the fire, leaving the cause of his death undetermined. That will be left up to GBI testing, which may take some time.

Lambrecht had been living in Monroe County “for some time,” Freeman said, though it was unclear as of Tuesday if he was originally from the area.