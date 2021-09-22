Man dead, woman injured in Brampton shooting, vehicle found on fire some distance away

Peel police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead and a woman injured. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC - image credit)

A man is dead and a woman was injured in a shooting in Brampton on Wednesday evening, Peel police say.

Police believe three suspects fled the shooting scene in a vehicle that was found on fire, with no one inside, about seven kilometres away.

The shooting happened in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive, while the burning vehicle was found in the area of Grenoble Boulevard and Williams Parkway.

Officers were called to the shooting at 4:47 p.m. and to the vehicle fire at 5:04 p.m.

"We believe the vehicle is connected to the shooting," Const. Donna Maurice, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said on Wednesday.

Peel paramedics pronounced the man dead and took the woman to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition. The ages of the victims were not released.

Police have not provided a description of the three suspects.

Officers are investigating both scenes. Police are asking anyone with video surveillance footage that could be of use to investigators to contact them.