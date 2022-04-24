Man dead after New Waterford motorcycle crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in New Waterford, N.S., Sunday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police said officers went to a location on King Street and found the driver with serious injuries, according to a news release.

He was taken by ambulance to Cape Breton Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead there.

No further details about the crash were given in the release.

Police are not releasing the victim's name until his next of kin have been notified.

