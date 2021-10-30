Man dead after succumbing to stab wounds in Ville-Marie borough

The SPVM have secured the alley near and are looking into evidence that may have been left at the scene (Stéphane Grégoire/CBC - image credit)

Montreal police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Friday night in the borough of Ville-Marie.

SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron says this is Montreal's 27th homicide this year.

Around 8 p.m. last night, a passerby found an unconscious man with injuries to the upper body and called 9-1-1.

The man was discovered in an alley on Hope Ave., near René-Lévesque Blvd.

The 23-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arriving he was declared dead.

At present, the identity of the victim is unknown and police say there are no suspects at this time.

The area has been secured and the investigation is ongoing.