Police responded to a call at Birchmount and Sheppard where they found a man seriously injured from a shooting. (Michael Aitkens/CBC - image credit)

A man is dead after being shot in an underground parking garage at Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue in Scarborough late Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police say they responded to a call where they found a man with serious injuries. The man later died on scene.

Police say the homicide unit has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 416-808-2222