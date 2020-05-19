Man dead after shooting in north London

A man has been shot dead in north London, police have said.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found in Wiltshire Gardens, Haringey, on Monday evening.

Police were called to the street at 8.22pm after reports of shots being fired.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, died at the scene and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police are trying to trace his next of kin and forensic teams remained in the area on Monday night, with the scene cordoned off.

They said: "At this early stage, officers are working to establish the full circumstances. There has been no arrest."

It comes less than a week after Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was found stabbed in Russell Road, Haringey, around a mile away.

Despite treatment at the scene, he died later in hospital.

The next day, police arrested four men on suspicion of affray but police said the person responsible for Mr Ebrahim's death "remains in the community".

There is no suggestion that the two killings are connected, however.