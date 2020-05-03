Man dead in Scarborough neighbourhood shooting late Saturday

Toronto police say a man is dead following a shooting in a Scarborough neighbourhood late Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened in front of a house in the area of Tower Dr. and Lawrence Avenue East in the Wexford neighbourhood.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there are two suspects, one who they believe fled on foot while another fled in a white car.

Homicide investigators have been called in.

Police ask anyone with information or video from the area to come forward.

The Canadian Press