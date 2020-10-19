Man found dead at Marina Reservoir near Promontory

SINGAPORE — A man pulled from Marina Reservoir near the Promontory on Monday (19 October) morning was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police said they received a call for assistance along 11 Marina Boulevard at 8.44am.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who received a call about six minutes later, were initially unable to find the man when they arrived.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were then deployed to perform an underwater search, said the SCDF.

The divers subsequently retrieved a body about two meters from shore.

Police investigations are ongoing.

