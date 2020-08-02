Man dead, man injured after shooting in Vaughan building

A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Vaughan, York Regional Police said on Sunday.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police said they were told at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday that a man was in a Toronto hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke to the injured man and found out that the shooting happened at a building on Freshway Drive in Vaughan, police said.

When officers went to the building, they found a second victim, a man, who was dead.

Const. Laura Nicolle, spokesperson for the York police, said investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

"We're very early on in this investigation, but we're looking for anybody who has information about what might have occurred here to please come forward and contact our officers," Nicolle said.

Police have no information about suspects.

Any who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, or who may have been driving in the area at the time with a dashboard camera, is urged to call York police's homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.