Shortly before 5 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

A man is dead following a shooting in the city's Keelesdale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 5 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later said the victim died in hospital.

Toronto police's Homicide Unit is investigating.