Man dead after driving wrong way along Fort Worth highway, police say

A man is dead after driving the wrong way along Highway 287 in Fort Worth on Sunday, according to police.

At about 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to a wrong-way driver call in the area of Highway 287 and Vickery Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found that the wrong-way driver had wrecked with another vehicle. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The incident closed all southbound lanes along the highway for several hours.

Police are investigating the incident.