Man dead after driving in opposing traffic, striking other vehicle in Kansas City

A driver is dead after crossing into opposing traffic and hitting another vehicle Monday night in Kansas City, according to police.

A silver Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Englewood Road crossed the double yellow lines and continued driving against traffic until it struck a white Toyota Highlander head on just east of North Walnut Street, police said.

Officers responded to the area just after 9 p.m. and took the driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The driver and juvenile passenger of the Toyota were not injured.

According to police data, the incident was the 76th road fatality this year in Kansas City, compared to 71 road fatalities at this time last year.