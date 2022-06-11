Man dead after crash between motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Saint John

·1 min read
Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP responded to the incident Friday afternoon. (Shane Magee/CBC - image credit)
Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP responded to the incident Friday afternoon. (Shane Magee/CBC - image credit)

A 56-year-old man died after a tractor-trailer collided with his motorcycle Friday in Prince of Wales, N.B.

The man was from Musquash, about 20 kilometres southwest of Saint John.

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP, Musquash Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and the Department of Public Safety responded to the incident just before 12:30 p.m. on Highway 1.

Officials believe the collision happened when the tractor-trailer was travelling eastbound and hit the motorcycle, which was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

They believe the motorcycle then struck the driver, who was standing beside it.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

A collision reconstructionist with the RCMP is helping investigate the cause.

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 506-757-1020.

