Man dead after 3-car crash near Islington and Steeles

A 28-year-old man is dead and a woman has life-threatening injuries, after a three-car crash near Islington and Steeles avenues Friday night.

Toronto police got the call around 11:10 p.m., said Const. Edward Parks.

The 28-year-old was driving west on Steeles Avenue, when it appears he tried to make a U-turn, police said.

Two cars driving in the opposite direction hit the man's Lexus, police said.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead on scene, police said. Three people in the other cars were brought to hospital.

A 53-year-old man was hit the passenger side. He was driving with a 50-year-old woman, who had life-threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man was driving the third car, police said.

The area is still closed for the investigation.