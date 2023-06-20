Man days of injuries in workplace accident on First Nation in southern Alberta

TSUUT'INA FIRST NATION — Police at a First Nation near Calgary say a man has died after a workplace accident.

The Tsuut'ina Police Service says officers responded to a report of an injury on Tsuut'ina Nation.

They were joined by fire crews and emergency medical services.

Police say emergency workers tried desperately to save the 43-year-old man but he died at the scene.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety staff are investigating.

The Canadian Press