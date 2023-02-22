Man in Dallas died after being hit by car following an argument with a suspect, cops say

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on a Dallas street Tuesday following an argument with another man, Dallas police said.

A 61-year-old man who is accused of driving the vehicle that struck the victim was arrested at the scene.

Dallas police identified the suspect as Emmanual Green who faces a charge of murder in the case.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released by authorities.

Dallas police responded to a pedestrian struck call just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of N. Moore St.

When they arrived, officers found a man in the street after being hit by a vehicle which was still at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The preliminary investigation determined the victim was arguing with another man, when the suspect got into his vehicle and hit the victim, Dallas police said.

Officers located the suspect, Emmanual Green, took him into custody and to the Dallas County Jail.

Dallas police did not release any information on the argument.