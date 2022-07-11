Man critically injured after crashing vehicle, falling off overpass in Fort Worth

A man was critically injured Monday morning after he was involved in a traffic accident, and then fell off an overpass in southeast Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said.

Authorities believe alcohol may have contributed to the incident.

The man who was listed in critical condition was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded to the incident just after 5 a.m. to the elevated bridge over Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street.

Initially, a report stated that a person had intentionally jumped from the bridge. the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded.

When they arrived, patrol officers located a man with severe injuries laying in the roadway of Miller Avenue underneath the Wilbarger Street overpass.

A witness who is a friend of the victim told police that the man did not intentional jump, but that he had been involved in a traffic accident and then fell off the bridge.