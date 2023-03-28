Man critical after horror crash with lorry on M25 near Heathrow

(Highways England)

A driver is fighting for life in hospital after a horror collision with a lorry on the M25 close to Heathrow Airport.

Emergency services rushed to the collision on junction 14 just before midnight on Monday.

Images from the scene appear to show the mangled front of a silver car after it smashed into the rear of a truck as the busy orbital road splits into the M40.

A Met spokesman said: “Police and LAS were called to the M25 at junction 14 following reports of a collision involving an HGV and a car.

“The driver of the car was taken to hospital where he remains.

“His injuries have been assessed as life threatening.”

Road closures are in place and, as of 8am, there was a mile of congestion approaching Junction 14.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area, reroute their morning commute and allow for extra travel time.

A Highways England spokesman said: “Metropolitan Police and National Highways Traffic Officers remain on scene. London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service attended.”

The police are conducting accident investigation work, and diversions have been put in place.