Man in critical condition, shot in ‘drug deal gone wrong,’ Fort Worth police say

A man was injured in a shooting Friday in what officers believe was a “drug deal gone wrong,” according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At around 2:10 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call in the 5100 block of McCart Avenue, in south Fort Worth.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, a police spokesperson said.

The man was transported to a a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to police. His identity has not been released.

The shooter is still at large. Gun violence and robbery unit detectives have been notified.