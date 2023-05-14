Man crashes into North Richland Hills home while drunk and evading authorities, police say

A man who crashed into a North Richland Hills home following a police pursuit around 11 p.m. Saturday is in jail for drunk driving and evading police, according to a news release from North Richland Hills police.

Police said 37-year-old Daniel Laesman is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according to police. Laseman led officers on a short pursuit along Hightower Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday after officers attempted a traffic stop. The pursuit ended when Laseman crashed into a home in the 75-- block of Hightower Drive, causing the vehicle to ignite in a fire that spread to the home.

Police said nobody inside the home was injured and fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Laseman is being held on $1,500 bond for the charge of driving while intoxicated and $3,500 bond for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.