Man in court following protest over drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

Laura Parnaby
·1 min read
Protesters outside the Tate Britain, which is hosting ‘Drag Queen Story Hour UK’ with tales told by Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”. Writing on twitter, the drag queen said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023. (PA Wire)
A man who was arrested following protests outside the Tate Britain over a drag queen story-telling event for children is due to appear in court.

Lance O’Connor, 53, of Plaistow, east London, is accused of assault on an emergency worker, obstruction of a police officer and two homophobic aggravated public order offences.

The Tate, in Millbank, central London, had been hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK, with tales told by Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.

People protesting against the event were at the scene, as well as counter-protesters.

O’Connor is being held in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

