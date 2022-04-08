Man convicted of setting Big Sur wildfire that killed 12 endangered condors

Hayley Smith
·3 min read
Firefighters monitor a controlled burn to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Firefighters monitor a controlled burn to help contain the Dolan fire near Big Sur in September 2020. On Thursday, Ivan Gomez was convicted of arson. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of igniting a 2020 wildfire in Big Sur that killed 12 endangered California condors, seriously injured a firefighter and destroyed multiple homes, prosecutors announced this week.

Ivan Gomez was convicted Thursday of 16 felony counts, including arson for sparking the 125,000-acre Dolan fire in the Los Padres National Forest; cruelty to animals for killing multiple condors; and cultivating marijuana and throwing rocks at vehicles, according to Monterey County Dist. Atty. Jeannine Pacioni.

The blaze erupted on the evening of Aug. 18, 2020. California State Parks and Recreation officers first spotted flames cresting a ridgeline in the forest known as the "top of the world," the D.A.'s office said. Around the same time, officers received reports of a man throwing rocks at vehicles on Highway 1 and the Lime Creek Bridge.

Officers found the man — later identified as Gomez — shirtless, sweating and carrying multiple working lighters, prosecutors said.

He told the officers he had started the fire at an illegal marijuana grow on the other side of the ridge. He also told them he had killed five men, though no evidence of any homicides was ever found.

But a multi-week investigation by the U.S. Forest Service's Wildland Fire Investigation Team concluded that the fire did originate at the marijuana grow site, prosecutors said, noting that Gomez "correctly identified the area of origin."

Firefighters testified that no other individuals were found in the area and that Gomez would have had ample time to start the fire and make it to the Lime Creek area where he was confronted by the officers.

Gomez also admitted numerous times to starting the fire during a three-hour interview with detectives from the Monterey County Sheriff's Department, prosecutors said.

An attorney for Gomez did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

2020 was the worst wildfire season ever recorded in California with more than 4 million acres burned, and the Dolan fire proved immensely dangerous as it seared through dried brush and grasses.

The fire was not fully contained until Dec. 31, more than four months after it started.

Fourteen firefighters were nearly overrun while battling the blaze and had to deploy a cocoon shelter, a last resort to protect themselves from the heat, according to an incident report from the Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center.

One firefighter told the reviewers the heat was so stifling that “I felt like all the fluid was being roasted out of me.” Another firefighter who couldn’t get his fire shelter from a burning truck said a colleague pulled him into her deployed shelter, saving his life.

A fire captain was severely injured during the incident, and three firefighters were hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation, officials said.

But the fire claimed the lives of a dozen California condors when it burned through an 80-acre sanctuary in Big Sur operated by the Ventana Wildlife Society of Monterey.

With a wingspan of up to nine feet, the California condor is the largest North American land bird and is considered critically endangered. According to the National Park Service, there are only about 500 of the birds in the world.

Twelve condors, including two chicks, died in the blaze, which also ruined multiple condor nesting structures and injured several other birds.

The sanctuary lost pens, a research building and other facilities during the Dolan fire, prosecutors said. In all, the fire destroyed 14 structures, including 10 residences.

Gomez faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison, according to the D.A.'s office. Sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;