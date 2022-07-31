Man convicted of murder after stabbing victim over ‘drugs debt’

Kwabena Boateng (Met Police)

A man has been convicted of murder after a fatal stabbing in east London in a row over an “alleged drugs debt”.

Kwabena Boateng, 22, of Dod Street, was convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday of murdering 33-year-old Mohammed Ensser in a horrific assault on the Isle of Dogs last year. He was also convicted of possession of a knife.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, August 3.

Mohamed Ensser (Met Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith said: “This conviction highlights what anyone involved in senseless violence can expect; we will investigate, we will identify those involved and you will go to prison.”

Police rushed to East Ferry Road following reports of a fight lon Septemebr 21, 2021.

Officers found Mr Ensser suffering from multiple stab injuries on East Ferry Road. Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr Ensser had spent the evening in Stamford Hill with a friend before getting a cab to the Isle of Dogs.

Boateng and two associates had arrived at the location on bicycles minutes earlier. Boateng spotted Mr Ensser outside a newsagent and accused him of owing him money for drugs.

During a tense confrontation Boateng pulled a large knife from his waistband and then proceeded to attack and chase Mr Ensser, who soon tripped and fell between two cars.

Witnesses described a horrific sight as Boateng stood over the victim as he lay on the floor before plunging the knife into him.

Several people ran from their homes to try to help Mr Ensser who was heard saying “I’m going to die” before he collapsed.

After the stabbing Boateng got on his bicycle and fled the scene.

Boateng was arrested on 11 November 2021 by police who found him hiding under a bed at an address in Stewart Street on the Isle of Dogs. He made no comment during police interview.

CCTV, witnesses, forensics and telephone data were all gathered by police as part of the investigation.

Mr Smith added: "Our thoughts are with Mr Ensser’s family. While I hope they can see that justice has been done, I understand the enormity of their grief in such a senseless loss.

"Mohamed was not armed. He urged Boateng to settle things fairly if they must, but Boateng was ruthless and attacked without mercy. This was an assault carried out in full view of several bystanders and people watching from the windows of their homes.

"The argument was petty, involving an alleged drugs debt, and Boateng saw fit that they only way it could be resolved was with serious violence.”