Man convicted of murder in Sacramento killed in prison attack by other inmates, CDCR says

A man serving a life sentence for a 2006 shooting death was killed Saturday in an attack by two other inmates wielding makeshift weapons at California State Prison, Sacramento, officials said.

About 9:40 a.m., inmates Nicholas Mangelli and Daryl Cull were spotted attacking inmate Wayne Caskey in one of the maximum security yards, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Monday in a news release.

Prison staff used less-than-lethal 40mm direct impact rounds to stop the attack. Caskey was taken to the prison’s triage and treatment area as staff for called for an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at 10:08 a.m., prison officials said.

Caskey was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on June 15, 2009 in Sacramento County. Caskey was convicted of first-degree murder with a gun in the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Gary R. Brooks on June 11, 2006, in a south Sacramento electronics business owned by the victim’s father. Prosecutors said an argument that had occurred between Brooks and Caskey led to the murder.

Caskey, Mangelli and Cull have each been previously convicted and sentenced for violent offenses committed while serving time in prison.

While incarcerated, Caskey was sentenced on March 2, 2017, to serve an additional four years in prison for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury, an in-prison offense as a second-striker, prison officials said.

Mangelli, 32, was sentenced to a life without parole on Feb. 2, 2014, for a conviction of first-degree murder with a dangerous or deadly weapon in Sacramento County. Prison officials said Mangelli was sentenced to eight years in prison on April 13, 2018, for a Lassen County conviction of assault with a deadly weapon, an in-prison offense as a second-striker.

Cull, 56, was sentenced to life with a chance at parole on June 16, 1999, for a San Diego County conviction of first-degree attempted murder with a gun, assault with a semiautomatic firearm causing great bodily injury, and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

Prison officials said Cull was sentenced to an additional four years in prison on Feb. 9, 2012, for a Lassen County conviction of possessing or manufacturing a deadly weapon by a prisoner as a second-striker. Cull was sentenced again to another four-year prison term on Jan. 21, 2016, for a Lassen County conviction of assault with a deadly weapon, an in-prison offense as a second-striker.

Prison staff had limited movement in the yard as prison officials, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the Sacramento County Coroner investigated the homicide. The Office of the Inspector General was notified and the Sacramento County Coroner will determine Caskey’s official cause of death.

The prison is a high-security facility in Folsom that houses nearly 1,900 inmates and employs about 1,700 people. The prison houses those serving long-term sentences, those requiring specialized mental health programming, and incarcerated people with high-risk medical concerns.