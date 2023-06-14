Man convicted of dangerous driving after crashing into boy, 12, in Newham

(Google Maps)

A man has been convicted of dangerous driving two days after crashing into a boy in Newham, leaving the youngster fighting for life in hospital.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance rushed to the scene of the collision in Barking Road, near to the junction with Melbourne Road in East Ham, around 1.30pm on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 12-year-old pedestrian was rushed to an east London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remained there on Wednesday, in a condition described by police as “critical, but stable”.

Eesah Ahmed, from Newham, who was driving the car that hit him, was arrested at the scene of the crash and taken into custody, before being charged the next day.

The 33-year-old appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was bailed and will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, July 11.