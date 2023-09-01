Man convicted of attempted murder in 2022 Sacramento nightclub shooting that injured three

A Sacramento Superior Court jury on Thursday convicted a man who shot three people last year at a Sacramento nightclub after he threatened employees, was involved in a large fight and was kicked out of the business by security guards, prosecutors said.

The Sacramento County jury found 29-year-old Miguel Robles guilty of three counts of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of making criminal threats and one count of possessing a loaded firearm, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday in a news release.

His charges also include enhancements for firing a gun, using a firearm causing great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Jan. 22, 2022, at El Bukanas nightclub in the 7200 block of Franklin Boulevard, just south of Florin Road in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood.

Robles was with a group of people at the nightclub watching a live band perform. Prosecutors said Robles got on stage and offered alcohol to the band members. One of the nightclub employees asked Robles to get off the stage.

Prosecutors said Robles began making threats to the employee, saying he had an AK-47 and AR-15 assault rifles in his truck and would “shut this place down.”

Security guards asked Robles and his group to leave the nightclub. Robles and his group then became involved in a large fight inside the nightclub, according to the District Attorney’s Office.





The security guards forcefully removed Robles and his group from El Bukanas. Prosecutors said Robles then repeatedly threatened the employee who initially asked to get off the stage and the security guards, telling them he would kill all of them.

Prosecutors said Robles faces a maximum sentence of 141 years to life in prison. Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Givens prosecuted the case against Robles.

Gunshots fired

Robles returned to the nightclub with a gun and continued to say he was going to kill everyone, before he fired five gunshots at the nightclub employee, the security guards and a patron who had helped take Robles and his group out of the nightclub, prosecutors said.

The nightclub employee suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, a security guard suffered grazing wounds and the patron suffered a gunshot wound to his heel, according to the news release.

Prosecutors said Robles then threatened a man and his wife working at a taco stand in front of the nightclub, telling them he was going to kill them because “they worked there.” He pointed a gun at each of them and pulled the trigger, according to the District Attorney’s Office. But the gun was out of ammunition.





Robles went back to his truck while yelling to the man and his wife that he would be back to kill them, prosecutors said. The husband and wife took photos of the shooting suspect leaving the scene.

Sacramento police said the nightclub shooting was reported about 1:20 a.m., and officers found the three wounded people. The officers provided first aid, and the shooting victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shooting suspect arrested the following night

The following night, less than 24 hours after the shooting, Robles was spotted at another nightclub. Prosecutors said some of the security guards there recognized him as the shooting suspect at El Bukanas. They called 911.

About 11:30 that night, police were informed that the shooting suspect from the night before was at a nightclub in the 8400 block of Folsom Boulevard in the College/Glen neighborhood.

Police said patrol officers nearby spotted a vehicle leaving the area and pulled over the vehicle. One of the people inside the vehicle was Robles, who was identified as the shooting suspect and taken into custody.

Robles on Friday remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail. He is scheduled to return Sept. 29 to Sacramento Superior Court for his sentencing hearing.