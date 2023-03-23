Spring has barely sprung in Los Angeles as residents continue to brace for impact as heavy rain and winds of 45 to 50 m.p.h. ravage the city.

While the city of Montebello, just southeast of Los Angeles, was hit by “the strongest tornado” since 1983, other parts of the county have seen “extensive flooding.”

The excessive rainfall reported by the National Weather Service has made for treacherous driving conditions. L.A.-based content creator Dj (@deoway) captured the city’s current state on video.

Set to the tune of “It’s A Small World” from the Disneyland ride of the same name, Dj likens the state of Los Angeles to a “water ride.”

“When all of California becomes a water ride,” he writes.

“We are ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ at this point”

Fellow Californians have flocked to the comment section to weigh in on the state’s wild weather.

‘Im dead this ride kills me,’ one user wrote.

“the rain last night was crazy,” another said. “around midnight I swear I could feel the house move cuz if the rain and wind.”

“We are ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ at this point,” someone commented, referencing the Disney film series.

Dj posted another video in which he’s seen struggling to get into his car without stepping in a massive puddle.

To put things into perspective, according to the L.A. Public Works data, the Department of Water and Power headquarters located downtown sees an average seasonal rainfall of around 18 inches during this time of year. In 2023, however, they’ve already seen 34 inches.

Thankfully, it seems Los Angeles may be getting a reprieve, as conditions appear to be easing up early next week.

In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

The post This man compares L.A.’s floodings to Disney’s ‘It’s A Small World’ ride: ‘Im dead this ride kills me’ appeared first on In The Know.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

TikTokers are reflecting on how much they’ve changed in new ‘March 2020 vs. March 2023’ trend: ‘Ashley graham vibes. GORGEOUS’

OK, Emma Chamberlain isn’t charging $10K for an Instagram DM, but why was it advertised in the first place?

7 purple eyeshadows to create your own soft goth look this spring

This spring sweater trend is the epitome of TikTok’s ‘old money aesthetic'