Man who climbed on to car bonnet and then fell off has died - as police make arrest

A man has died after climbing on to the bonnet of car which was driven across a junction before he fell off, police say.

The 18-year-old victim was found with severe injuries by officers on Booth Road in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at around 5am on Saturday.

The teenager died at the scene from his wounds.

Police have begun an investigation and arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement: "Enquiries revealed that the victim climbed onto the bonnet of a vehicle - a grey Ford Ka - and he was driven across the junction of Dunham Road on to Booth Road.

"He fell from the bonnet and tragically sustained fatal injuries."

The force added that the vehicle's driver left the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

GMP said it is also keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant footage - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam.