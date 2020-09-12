Man City's Ferran Torres was inspired by David Silva at Valencia

Ferran Torres is eager to start learning from Pep Guardiola following his move to Manchester City.

City paid an initial £21.1million to sign Torres from Valencia as a replacement for Leroy Sane, who departed the Etihad Stadium for Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old has been in training with his new team but is yet to have his first session with Guardiola, which is something he awaits with great anticipation.

"I have not yet had the opportunity to train under Pep. In principle, he will be with us on Monday and I'm already eager to be at his service and learn from him," Torres told Marca.

"I really want the Premier League to start now. It is a special competition, which I'm very attracted to and I dreamed of being able to play in since I was little.

"For me it is a challenge to adapt as soon as possible to the style and rhythm of a competition with such intensity, to develop my football and give my best.

"The Premier League has five or six big clubs chasing the title because of their history, economic potential and their squads, but aside from those, any game is played with maximum intensity and that is why all teams can spring a surprise."

The Premier League starts this weekend but Manchester City are not in action until a trip to Wolves on September 21, having taken part in the Champions League quarter-finals in August.